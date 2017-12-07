Johannes Hahn: Begins a Fruitful Year For the Integration of the Western Balkans

''Last year, a 15-point plan was adopted at a meeting of Heads of State and Government to improve connectivity in the region. For the past 10 years, trade in countries in the Balkan region has doubled, but trade within the region has not increased, and this is untapped potential.''

This was said by the Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Negotiations on Expansion Johannes Hahn, BGNES reported.

''Greater flexibility in legal aspects is needed. I am grateful that during the Bulgarian Presidency we will have strong support and it will continue during the presidency of Austria. So it begins a fruitful year for the integration of the Western Balkans'', Commissioner Hahn also said.