Flu Epidemic in Bulgaria is Expected in late January and early February

A flu epidemic is expected in late January or early February, reports mediapool. 

There is already a first case of influenza in the country, announced the chief state health inspector Angel Kunchev in Rousse. The virus is group B, analogous to the Yamagata vaccine strain. Dr. Angel Kunchev noted that it is now too late for immunization, but recommends balanced nutrition and intake of vitamins as a prophylactic.

