Brain Abnormalities in Patients Subject to Noise Attacks at the US Embassy in Cuba
Doctors treating US Embassy staff in Cuba who suffered from unclear noise attacks have discovered brain anomalies seeking an explanation for their hearing, vision, balance, and memory problems, the Associated Press reported.
These are the most specific conclusions about physical injuries made so far in this case, the agency notes. They show that whatever caused the complaints of the Americans, it has led to tangible changes in their brains. These conclusions are part of the factors that nurture the assumptions that it is a kind of sound weapon.
Several representatives of the US administration said medical research has found that US Embassy staff in Cuba received changes in white brain matter. The sources of the Associated Press have wished to remain anonymous because they have no right to discuss the investigation.
