Bulgaria and Serbia will Sign a Memorandum on Cheaper Roaming

Similar to the memorandum signed with Macedonia about lowering prices of mobile calls and Internet last month, but with Serbia, got approved by the government at its regular session on Wednesday, reports mediapool.

The goal is to encourage mobile operators in both countries to reach specific agreements between themselves to lower the prices for entry to the foreign network and thus to lower roaming services to the benefit of nearly 14 million citizens of both countries. The dropping of the roaming of the countries of the Western Balkans with the EU is among the priorities of the Bulgarian government and the Bulgarian commissioner Mariya Gabriel, reminded the Council of Ministers. It is part of the measures to improve connectivity at all levels in the region, which will directly affect the contacts between citizens and businesses.