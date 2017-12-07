New Increase in the Price of Water. Protest in Front of the Water and Energy Regulatory Commission

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 7, 2017, Thursday // 10:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: New Increase in the Price of Water. Protest in Front of the Water and Energy Regulatory Commission pixabay.com

The Water and Energy Regulatory Commission (KEVR) has to declare today its decision whether the water in 14 big cities in our country will be more expensive.

The increase in the price of water in Sofia from 1 January 2018 will be by BGN 0.17 or 9.45%. The increase will affect the consumers in Smolyan, Plovdiv, Varna, Silistra, Kardzhali, Ruse, Pernik, Montana, Shumen, Sliven, Burgas, Yambol and Vratsa. The projected increase for Varna is BGN 0.07 per cubic meter. The biggest - by 20% - is the increase in water in Yambol, as well as in Vratsa - by 13%.

While the KEVR takes a decision at an open session at 13.30, citizens and councilors from the Sofia Municipal Council organized a protest. The protest is gaining popularity in social networks, where people express their dissatisfaction and unite against the planned increase in electricity and heating prices.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: increase, price of water, water and energy regulatory commission, KEVR, protest
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria