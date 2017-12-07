New Increase in the Price of Water. Protest in Front of the Water and Energy Regulatory Commission

The Water and Energy Regulatory Commission (KEVR) has to declare today its decision whether the water in 14 big cities in our country will be more expensive.

The increase in the price of water in Sofia from 1 January 2018 will be by BGN 0.17 or 9.45%. The increase will affect the consumers in Smolyan, Plovdiv, Varna, Silistra, Kardzhali, Ruse, Pernik, Montana, Shumen, Sliven, Burgas, Yambol and Vratsa. The projected increase for Varna is BGN 0.07 per cubic meter. The biggest - by 20% - is the increase in water in Yambol, as well as in Vratsa - by 13%.

While the KEVR takes a decision at an open session at 13.30, citizens and councilors from the Sofia Municipal Council organized a protest. The protest is gaining popularity in social networks, where people express their dissatisfaction and unite against the planned increase in electricity and heating prices.