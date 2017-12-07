Palestinians Switch off Christmas Lights in Bethlehem in Anti-Trump Protest

Palestinians Switch off Christmas Lights in Bethlehem in Anti-Trump Protest

Palestinians switched off Christmas lights at Jesus’ traditional birthplace in Bethlehem on Wednesday night in protest at U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Reuters reported.

A Christmas tree adorned with lights outside Bethlehem’s Church of the Nativity, where Christians believe Jesus was born, and another in Ramallah, next to the burial site of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, were plunged into darkness.

“The Christmas tree was switched off on the order of the mayor today in protest at Trump’s decision,” said Fady Ghattas, Bethlehem’s municipal media officer.

He said it was unclear whether the illuminations would be turned on again before the main Christmas festivities.

