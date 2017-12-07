Turkish President is on a Historic Visit to Greece

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 7, 2017, Thursday // 10:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkish President is on a Historic Visit to Greece pixabay.com

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a historic visit to Greece.

His two-day visit begins today and aims to speed up warming in relations between the two neighboring countries.

This is the first visit of a Turkish head of state to Greece since 1952.

Migration crisis, as well as the reunification talks of Cyprus, are expected to be discussed.

Despite attempts at reconciliation, deep controversy persists between both countries, including airspace and the continental shelf of the Aegean Sea, as well as the situation of the Muslim minority in northern Greece.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, aegen sea, Recep Tayipp Erdogan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria