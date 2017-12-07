Turkish President is on a Historic Visit to Greece
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a historic visit to Greece.
His two-day visit begins today and aims to speed up warming in relations between the two neighboring countries.
This is the first visit of a Turkish head of state to Greece since 1952.
Migration crisis, as well as the reunification talks of Cyprus, are expected to be discussed.
Despite attempts at reconciliation, deep controversy persists between both countries, including airspace and the continental shelf of the Aegean Sea, as well as the situation of the Muslim minority in northern Greece.
