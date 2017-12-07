Martenitsa is now part of the Cultural Heritage of UNESCO
Martenitsa was listed as a cultural cultural heritage by UNESCO, the ministry of culture said.
This happened at the meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for its Conservation held in the Republic of Korea. The nomination is multinational to Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Macedonia and is listed on the representative list of the elements of the intangible cultural heritage of mankind.
