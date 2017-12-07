Martenitsa is now part of the Cultural Heritage of UNESCO

Society » CULTURE | December 7, 2017, Thursday // 10:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Martenitsa is now part of the Cultural Heritage of UNESCO Pixabay.com

Martenitsa was listed as a cultural cultural heritage by UNESCO, the ministry of culture said.

This happened at the meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee for its Conservation held in the Republic of Korea. The nomination is multinational to Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Macedonia and is listed on the representative list of the elements of the intangible cultural heritage of mankind.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: martenitsa, recognition, UNESCO
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria