Kristalina Georgieva: I Expect Bulgaria to Enter the Eurozone Waiting Room Next Year

''I expect Bulgaria to enter the Eurozone waiting room next year.'' This is what Kristalina Georgieva, Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank, said in the show "This morning" on bTV.

"The political solution can be taken very quickly and I expect it to be taken quickly because Europe's economy is in good shape, Europeans support the euro more than ever in its history - 64% of Europeans say," The euro is good for us ". This means that the social environment in Bulgaria and Europe is positive, "she said.

From the waiting room until the entry into the eurozone, it usually takes three years, but this is a time that Bulgarians will feel useful for them - making decisions that make the economy even more stable, added Georgieva.

According to her, the Bulgarian budget is very stable and "many good things can be said because the deficit has been under control for so many years in a row, investing in long - term projects that guarantee Bulgaria to rise up - is visible to people.''

On a question about Schengen, she pointed out that the country is ready, all the technical conditions are fulfilled and our accession to the zone is a matter of political decision by the member states