PM Boyko Borissov Will Open a Forum to Support Regional Integration in the Western Balkans

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and World Bank Chief Executive Officer will open a forum today that launches an initiative to support regional integration in the Western Balkans, reported BGNES.

At a conference in the National Palace of Culture at the invitation of the Bulgarian Prime Minister will be Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Republic of Macedonia Zoran Zaev and Serbia Anna Burnabich as well as Deputy Minister President and Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirko Sarovic.

The Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Negotiation Extension Johannes Khan will also participate in the forum.



The focus of the debates among the leaders of the Western Balkans will be the opportunities to strengthen European integration in the region and the implementation of common infrastructure projects, as one of the priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

One of the topics that will surely be affected is Corridor # 8. He has to connect Bulgaria with Albania through Macedonia.