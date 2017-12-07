Doctors from Pirogov Continue with their Protest

Bulgaria: Doctors from Pirogov Continue with their Protest

The doctors and nurses of UMHALSM "N.I. Pirogov" will protest for a third consecutive day at 13.30. The reason is the growing tensions in Bulgaria's largest emergency hospital, caused by the chaotic and incompetent management of the current leadership.

An inspection has been assigned to the case by the Ministry of Health. Until its completion, the hospital management refuses to comment, but doctors threaten to quit if the CEO, Prof. Asen Baltov, does not withdraw.

