Turkey's Erdogan Says U.S. Decision on Jerusalem Disregards United Nations
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital completely disregarded a 1980 United Nations resolution regarding the status of the city, according to Reuters.
Erdogan also said the decision would throw the region into a “ring of fire”. He was speaking to supporters at the airport in Ankara before departing to Greece for an official visit.
