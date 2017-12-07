Turkey's Erdogan Says U.S. Decision on Jerusalem Disregards United Nations

December 7, 2017
Turkey's Erdogan Says U.S. Decision on Jerusalem Disregards United Nations

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the United States’ decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital completely disregarded a 1980 United Nations resolution regarding the status of the city, according to Reuters. 

Erdogan also said the decision would throw the region into a “ring of fire”. He was speaking to supporters at the airport in Ankara before departing to Greece for an official visit.

