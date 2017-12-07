NIMH: Mostly Sunny with Maximum Temperatures of 8-13°C
pixabay.com
It will be mostly sunny today. There will be moderate wind from west-northwest which will weaken in the evening.
Maximum temperatures will range between 8°C and 13°C, in Sofia around 9°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
The atmospheric pressure substantially exceeds the average for December and will slightly decrease during the day.
