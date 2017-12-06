Bulgaria with Help for the Flood-stricken Albania

Bulgaria with Help for the Flood-stricken Albania

Aid of about BGN 70 000 provides Bulgaria to the flood-hit Albania, the Ministry of Interior announced.

From the EU's support for tackling the disaster, our country first reacted with an immediate delivery of what is most needed for people to deal with such situations, the report said. The Director of the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov has delivered the bulk of the delivery in the presence of the Bulgarian Consul and representatives of our embassy in Tirana.

It was accomplished with two flights on the Spartan Air Force. Thousands of families are affected by the floods in Albania in the torrential rains of the Balkan Peninsula. The floods have destroyed about 30 bridge facilities, the southernmost part of the country being the worst hit.

The mission was organized yesterday on the instructions of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. Assistance of about 8 tons of tents, mattresses, blankets, first aid kits and other essential necessities is provided by the reserves of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Interior and the Bulgarian Red Cross. Despite the bad weather, an organization has been set up to make it as fast as possible to the injured population. Tomorrow, a third flight to Tirana is to going to deliver the next shipment.

