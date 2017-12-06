Mexico is Preparing to Export Millions of Flowers for Christmas

Christmas is approaching, and the holiday comes with the idea of ​​decoration and gifts. The flowers, called Christmas star, are becoming popular with the approaching Christmas.

Mexico Launches About 16 Million of Beautiful Red Flowers, Europe TV reported.

The association of the flower with Christmas comes from Mexico. Churches, squares and streets are decorated in the country. The pontiff, as it is still called the Christmas Star, is an extremely durable flower. The Pontic was named in honor of his discoverer, the first American ambassador to Mexico, Joel Roberts Poinsett, who was a botanist and doctor, and discovered the plant during a diplomatic trip to Mexico. He took thoughts of the flower with him and took them to his home in North Carolina. The International Christmas Day, celebrated on December 12, marks the day when Poinsett died. Another curious fact about the flower is that it is not always red - original shades are still in white, creamy, pink and even apricot. In 2014, the export of the Christmas Star brings to the country $ 1 200 000 in revenue.

