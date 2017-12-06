Tsipras: Greece is Standing on its Feet!

Greece is on its feet, 2018 will be the year of the country's turn, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on the occasion of the annual conference of the Greek-American Chamber dedicated to the Greek economy.

"Greece leaves behind the memorandums with the creditors in August 2018," said Tsipras.

He stressed that "the Greek economy has finally come to a halt" that "his government's strategy and the efforts of the Greek people have been successful" and that the country "flips a page".

The Greek Prime Minister has highlighted the sectors whose achievements have shown that the country's climate has changed, focusing on the rapid finalization of talks with institutions on the Third Aid Review, as well as on the registered growth of the economy for third consecutive quarter.