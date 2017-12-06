10,000 People who Refused to Work have been Suspended from Receiving Social Benefits

7104 socially disadvantaged people have been left without aid for 2 months because they have refused to do community work without a good reason. Some more than 3000 Bulgarians have been suspended for two years because they have refused more than once.

The data of the Agency for Social Assistance are from the beginning of the year until the end of September. Separately, for 8300 families child benefits were stopped because their children do not attend a regular school or preschool without a good reason (also from the beginning of the calendar year). Since the beginning of the school year, these families are nearly 4,000, and children without immunization are still 312.

Social services can stop aiding the socially disadvantaged for two months if they refuse to do community service. According to the law, everyone living on social assistance must take 14 days a month on half-time work. For child benefits, the sanction comes into force for three or five unanswered absences. These measures are not new - they have been in operation for several years. As a priority, the Cabinet has set itself the goal of linking aid and child benefit to employment, but no new changes are currently proposed to make it happen.

"The profile of a person who does not work is the one who expects social benefits from the state - these people need to understand that they have to work - the mantra that we are poor and have no job is no longer up to date." Petrova said.