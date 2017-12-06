New Rules for Registration of Vehicles Coming into Force on December 27

As of December 27, car dealers will no longer be required to submit a purchase contract to the Traffic Police. Then the electronic system for liaison between the police and the notaries should work, said the Commander Boyko Ranovski, head of the Road Police, before the Bulgarian National Radio. Registration will now be made by the buyer.

After the 27th December buyer of a vehicle that was registered in Bulgaria, and also every Bulgarian citizen who bought a vehicle from Europe, must register the purchased vehicle within one month.

"There are no time limits for the vehicle to be registered at the end of the month, if there is no re-registration of the vehicle, the registration certificate has not been changed, the buyer is subject to a sanction in the second month, and after the expiration of the second month - automatically, his registration would be terminated ", explained Ranovski.

Every year over 350 000 vehicles in Bulgaria change their owner.