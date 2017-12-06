The Cabinet has Allocated BGN 940,000 to Repair the Zograf Monastery
On Wednesday, the government granted an extra 940 000 leva to the Council of Ministers' budget for the "Religions" Directorate to carry out finishing works and building communications in the southern wing of St. George Monastery in Mount Athos, Greece, reports mediapool.
This was announced by Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov during today's government meeting. He specified that the funds are provided through a restructuring of the expenditures and transfers to the central budget for 2017.
