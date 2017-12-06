The European Parliament Reassured: We will not Forbid Döner Kebabs

The European Parliament may veto the European Commission's legislative proposal to allow the use of phosphate additives in frozen meat (including Döners) because of health concerns. Serious concerns about the health effects of phosphates used as food supplements were expressed by members of the EP's Public Health and Food Safety Committee, reports actualno. 

They opposed the European Commission's proposal to allow the use of phosphoric acid, di- and triphosphates and polyphosphates (E 338-452) in frozen meat , whether it be mutton, lamb, beef, chicken meat.

So far, it has not been established in Bulgaria whether the use of Döner meat would violate European food safety legislation.

