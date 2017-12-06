''Christmas Fairy'' with a Retro Tram Starts on December 18th

On December 18th at 14:30 on "Vazrazhdane" Square will start "Christmas Fairy - 2017". For the seventh time Sredets region is the organizer of the event. In the period from 18th to 24th December, children and adults will be able to take the festive retro tram, take pictures of Santa Claus and Snow White and receive presents.

The festive tram will run in the area of ''​​Vazrazhdane'' Square near ''Journalist'' Square and back every day from 15.00 to 19.00 and at weekends (23 and 24 December) from 10.00 to 14.00. The stops are: ''Macedonia'' Square, ''Garibaldi Square'', ''Slaveykov'' Square, ''Vasil Levski'' Blvd., and ''Journalist'' Square.

"Christmas Fairy-2017" is part of the Calendar of Cultural Events of Sofia Municipality.