Bulgaria: Russia will Appeal the IOC's Decision Source: Twitter

The president of the Russian Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov, said local athletes are planning to appeal to the Sports Court of Arbitration (CAC) for the punishment imposed by the International Olympic Committee, bTV said.

The IOC has banned the participation of Russian flag at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang for systematic violation of anti-doping rules.

The Forum will only be allowed to Russian competitors who are not accused of using banned stimulants. They will participate under neutral flag, and champions will not hear the anthem of their homeland.

Moreover, Deputy Prime Minister Vitali Mutko will not be accredited for future Olympic Games. The president of the local Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov, has temporarily withdrawn membership of the IOC.

Russia will also have to pay a fine of USD 15 million. The amount will cover the cost of the investigation, which established a large-scale doping program backed by the authorities in the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

