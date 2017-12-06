The First London Electric Cabs are now on the Streets
The first black electric-powered taxis are now on the streets of London in pursuance of the new pollution abatement regulation in the British capital, the France press reported.
Electricity charges replace diesel cars under a regulation under which any new taxi in London by 2018 should have very low pollutant emissions.
About 9,000 such taxis will be put into use by 2021, which represents half of the current fleet.
