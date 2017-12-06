The Pope has Called for Respect for the Status quo in Jerusalem

Hours before US President Donald Trump delivers a long-awaited keynote that, according to a number of analysts, will put a point on Washington's nearly 70-year-old political line for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Roman Catholic Church leader said he supported the status quo in Jerusalem , AFP reports.

"I can not keep silent my deep concern about the situation that has occurred in recent days, while urging everyone to respect the status quo of the city in accordance with UN resolutions," said Pope Francis in a speech in Vatican City in the afternoon.

US President Donald Trump will deliver his speech, expecting the US president to "recognize the reality" that Jerusalem has long been the capital of Israel and to declare the move to the US diplomatic mission from Tel Aviv and which for decades remained a reason of contention between Israelis and Palestinians. Moreover - similar steps could be interpreted as a clear signal for the rejection of Washington's two-state solution to the conflict in the region.