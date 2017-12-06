Eva Maydell: Digital Technologies are Moving with the Free Movement of Data in the Union

The Bulgarian MEP from GERB / ​​EPP Eva Maydell met the Polish Minister of Digitization Christoph Schubert on Tuesday, December 5 in Brussels, reports 24chasa.

They discussed the main legislative acts of the European Commission in the field of the Single Digital Market. This was announced by the press office of GERB.

"The development of digital technologies goes hand in hand with the free movement of data in the Union, and it is the basis on which the digitization of our continent is built - data is directly related to the creation of new services, new opportunities for business and consumers, transport and infrastructure, etc. It is important to work fast and qualitatively under this Regulation. " Eva Maydell commented during the bilateral meeting.

Christoph Schubert and Eva Maydell discussed the forthcoming presidency of Bulgaria, the preparedness of the business for the implementation of the Basic Privacy Protection Regulation and the tripartite negotiations on the Online Privacy Regulation, which are expected to begin this month.