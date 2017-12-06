The US Senate Approved Kirstjen Nielsen as Secretary of Homeland Security

US Senate upgrades security expert Kirstjen Nielsen to Secretary of Homeland Security by 62 to 37 votes, DPA reported.

Nielsen was nominated for the position by President Trump's in October. She was a deputy to former head John Kelly, who became head of the White House office in July. She followed Kelly to the White House where she was Deputy Chief of Cabinet. The Department of Homeland Security was established in 2002 in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

It is responsible for the fight against terrorism, border guards, customs, coastguard and crisis response. Nielsen was the second woman to head this ministry after Janet Napolitano, who was in office from 2009 to 2013.