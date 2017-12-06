The Christmas Tree of Sofia Shines with 30 Thousand Lights

The Christmas tree of Sofia officially was presented on Tuesday night next to the National Palace of Culture.

Traditionally the lights of the festive tree were lit the mayor of the city Yordanka Fandakova. 30 thousand lights illuminated the 10-meter tree, which for a second consecutive year in the park in front of the National Palace of Culture.

It is decorated with 2500 meters long garlands. The tree was planted in this place to become a symbol of the city for the brightest Christian holiday. The square was full with people who enjoyed a festive program featuring vocal groups and dance groups, while the frosty night was full of fireworks.