Turkey Warns U.S. that Jerusalem Embassy Move is 'Grave Mistake'

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 6, 2017, Wednesday // 12:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey Warns U.S. that Jerusalem Embassy Move is 'Grave Mistake' pixabay.com

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday that it would be a “grave mistake” for the United States to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and that he had warned U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Before a bilateral meeting with Tillerson at NATO headquarters, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said: “It would be a grave mistake (to move the U.S. embassy). It will not bring any stability ... but rather chaos and instability.”

“The whole world is against this,” he said, adding that he had already told Tillerson how he felt and would reiterate it at the meeting at NATO during the alliance’s foreign ministers’ meeting.

 

 

Reuters

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, turkey, mistake, Jerusalem, embassy, Israel
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria