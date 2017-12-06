Turkey Warns U.S. that Jerusalem Embassy Move is 'Grave Mistake'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday that it would be a “grave mistake” for the United States to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and that he had warned U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Before a bilateral meeting with Tillerson at NATO headquarters, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said: “It would be a grave mistake (to move the U.S. embassy). It will not bring any stability ... but rather chaos and instability.”

“The whole world is against this,” he said, adding that he had already told Tillerson how he felt and would reiterate it at the meeting at NATO during the alliance’s foreign ministers’ meeting.

Reuters