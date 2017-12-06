Pirogov Hospital Continues to Operate Despite the Protests

''N.Y Pirogov'' Hospital continues to operate in normal mode despite the protests.

During the last day, more than 600 people have sought help in the hospital, more than 130 of them were left for treatment, the establishment confirmed.

All units have been providing 24-hour medical care, despite attempts to create tension, said the emergency hospital's management on a planned protest for doctors and nurses from the healthcare facility today.

Emergency hospital doctors went out into the street asking for the resignation of their director Prof Asen Baltov. Their accusations against him are that he manages chaotic and incompetent. An inspection has been assigned to the case by the Ministry of Health.