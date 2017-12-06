Police Detain 26 ISIL Suspects in Istanbul

Police Detain 26 ISIL Suspects in Istanbul

At least 26 foreigners have been detained for their suspected links to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in counterterror operations in Istanbul, police sources said on Dec. 6, Hurriyet reported.

Anti-terror squads conducted simultaneous raids at six locations in the Başakşehir and Fatih districts on the European side of the city early on Dec. 6, the sources said.

Several organization documents and digital tools were seized in the raids, they added.

The sources did not disclose the nationalities of the suspects.

