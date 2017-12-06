US and South Korean Planes Bombed a Polygon near the DPRK

US and South Korean Planes Bombed a Polygon near the DPRK

US B-1B bombers have been flying over the Korean Peninsula this morning, within the framework of the large scale military exercise conducted jointly with the South Korean army. They joined the F-22 Raptor bomber group that was deployed in South Korea on Monday. Plane bombs have begun training hits on a polygon near the border with the DPRK, reports sega. 

A report by the South Korean Commission Chief of Staff says aviation has demonstrated "ability to resolve severly the North Korean missile and nuclear provocations." The goals of the polygon in the province of Cannovo have been successfully hit. The exercises were also attended by South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and KF-16s.

Since the beginning of the week, South Korea and the United States have been conducting their largest joint air force training - the Watchdog. The start was given only a week after the DPRK conducted a new intercontinental ballistic missile test. The exercise will continue until Friday, involving over 230 aircraft, including six F-22 Raptor fighter jets, six F-35 and two B-1B strategic bombers.

