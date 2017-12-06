27,000 People were Evacuated in California due to Forest Fires
At least 27,000 people have been evacuated because of forest fires that can not be controlled for more than 24 hours ago. The critical situation is in the Ventura County north of Los Angeles. The fire has already destroyed 150 buildings and spreads quickly because of the strong winds blowing around the area, reports sega.
125 km are covered by flames, as the storm approaches the city of Santa Paula (population 30,000), where most of the residents are evacuated. Hundreds of thousands of households are without electricity, schools in the area are closed. Thousands of firefighters are involved in fighting fire, local police reported.
In October, fires in the northern part of the state killed 43 people, about 10,000 buildings were destroyed or damaged by fire.
