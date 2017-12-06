Proposal: People with Diabetes, High Blood Pressure and Heart Problems Can Not Drive

People with diabetes, high blood pressure and heart problems can not drive - these are part of the rules set out in the draft new Health Ministry. The aim is to limit catastrophes.

Тhe Health Ministry have explained that bans apply only to severe forms of diabetes and hypertension when there is a risk that the driver will lose consciousness.

The rules should take effect from next year and will be valid when taking or renewing your driving licence.

However, there are many inconsistencies with the European legislation. About 2 million people in Bulgaria suffer from cardiovascular disease and about half a million from diabetes.