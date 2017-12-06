An Attack Against Theresa May was Prevented in England

Politics | December 6, 2017, Wednesday // 10:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: An Attack Against Theresa May was Prevented in England twitter.com

Assassination attempt on the British Prime Minister Theresa May was prevented, English media reported. According to Sky TV, Islamists have planned to blow a Downing Street with bomb, and in the subsequent chaos to kill the prime minister with knives.

The conspiracy prevention operation lasted for several weeks, involving MI-5, Scotland Yard and the police. Two people are arrested - 20 and 21 years old, who are already accused of preparing a terrorist act.

The Independent newspaper refers to the Director of British Counterintelligence Service 5 Andrew Parker. He has told about the planned attack in a report to the government on Monday. Then Parker also told ministers that nine terrorist attacks were prevented last year.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: assasination, attempt, theresa may
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria