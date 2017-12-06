An Attack Against Theresa May was Prevented in England
Assassination attempt on the British Prime Minister Theresa May was prevented, English media reported. According to Sky TV, Islamists have planned to blow a Downing Street with bomb, and in the subsequent chaos to kill the prime minister with knives.
The conspiracy prevention operation lasted for several weeks, involving MI-5, Scotland Yard and the police. Two people are arrested - 20 and 21 years old, who are already accused of preparing a terrorist act.
The Independent newspaper refers to the Director of British Counterintelligence Service 5 Andrew Parker. He has told about the planned attack in a report to the government on Monday. Then Parker also told ministers that nine terrorist attacks were prevented last year.
- » US and South Korean Planes Bombed a Polygon near the DPRK
- » Proposal: People with Diabetes, High Blood Pressure and Heart Problems Can Not Drive
- » Parliament to Discuss Measures Against Radical Islam
- » The Visit of President Radev to France Ends with a Flight with "Rafale" Fighter Jet
- » The National Assembly to Host a Conference on "The Biosimilar Medicines - Present and Future for Sustainable Health Care"
- » MPs to Discuss Today the Updated National Security Strategy