An Attack Against Theresa May was Prevented in England

Assassination attempt on the British Prime Minister Theresa May was prevented, English media reported. According to Sky TV, Islamists have planned to blow a Downing Street with bomb, and in the subsequent chaos to kill the prime minister with knives.

The conspiracy prevention operation lasted for several weeks, involving MI-5, Scotland Yard and the police. Two people are arrested - 20 and 21 years old, who are already accused of preparing a terrorist act.

The Independent newspaper refers to the Director of British Counterintelligence Service 5 Andrew Parker. He has told about the planned attack in a report to the government on Monday. Then Parker also told ministers that nine terrorist attacks were prevented last year.