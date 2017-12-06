Trains Collided near Dusseldorf, there are Dozens Injured

Trains Collided near Dusseldorf, there are Dozens Injured

Freight and passenger train collided this night in the city of Meerbusch, near Dusseldorf, in the German province of North Rhine-Westphalia. According to latest data, 47 people were injured. The Bulgarian MFA announced that they do not currently have data on injured Bulgarians.

The incident was about 20:00 local time. At the time of the crash there were 155 people. The cause of the incident is still not clear.

Last night it was reported that the Bulgarian embassy was following the situation. An inquiry has been made with the German authorities and additional information is expected on the incident.

train, crash, Germany, injured, people
