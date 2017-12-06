Parliament to Discuss Measures Against Radical Islam

Several important bills have to be on the agenda today, according to bTV.

The United Patriots propose changes to the Criminal Code to criminalize radical Islam. According to them, anyone who preaches radical Islam can be punished by one to five years imprisonment and a fine of up to BGN 5000.

Strict penalties are also provided for the one who forces someone to carry a burka - from 1 to 4 years in prison and between 5 thousand and BGN 10 thousand fine.

It is also expected to consider the bill proposed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, related to the "secondary plunder" of the Corporate Commercial Bank (CorpBank or KTB). One of the importers is MP Delyan Peevski.