The Visit of President Radev to France Ends with a Flight with "Rafale" Fighter Jet
His working visit to France ends this morning with a ''Rafale'' fighter jet. The plane is with two seats, the cabins are also two, each of the pilots can take control.
''Bulgaria has the potential to attract French investors from leading companies'', Head of State Rumen Radev said after a meeting in Paris with representatives of the French business.
"It is a great gift given me by the French President Macron. He suggested it to me. There is no way to decline such a proposal, "Radev commented.
