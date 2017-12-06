The Visit of President Radev to France Ends with a Flight with "Rafale" Fighter Jet

''Bulgaria has the potential to attract French investors from leading companies'', Head of State Rumen Radev said after a meeting in Paris with representatives of the French business.

His working visit to France ends this morning with a ''Rafale'' fighter jet. The plane is with two seats, the cabins are also two, each of the pilots can take control.

"It is a great gift given me by the French President Macron. He suggested it to me. There is no way to decline such a proposal, "Radev commented.

