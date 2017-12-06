Singer Johnny Hallyday Dies Aged 74

wikipedia

The French rock star and actor Johnny Hallyday has died aged 74.

The music star who sold more than 110 million records during his career had been battling lung cancer and was hospitalized on November 17 in Paris.

'Johnny Hallyday has left us,' Hallyday's wife, Laeticia, said in a statement on Wednesday. 

'I write these words without believing them. But yet, it's true. My man is no longer with us. He left us tonight as he lived his whole life, with courage and dignity.'


Known as the 'French Elvis', he popularized rock and roll by covering hit songs by American stars such as Gene Vincent, Eddie Cochrane and of course, Elvis.

The singer - real name Jean-Philippe Smet - was known for a while 'as the biggest rock star you have never heard of' and his success in the French-speaking world was unmatched for years. 

His 55-year-long career most notably included over 50 tours playing to more than a staggering 28 million fans.

 

 

