Bulgaria: Swedish Police Bust International Begging Ring pixabay.com

A large group of people have been detained in Sweden after police launched an offensive against a begging ring in the south of the country which allegedly transported Bulgarian citizens to Sweden in order to beg, then took their earnings, The Local reports.

The police operation against organized human trafficking took place in Kronoberg and Kalmar counties, as well as in Bulgaria, and involved the serious international crime division of police in the south of Sweden along with the assistance of Bulgarian authorities.

