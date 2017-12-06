The National Assembly to Host a Conference on "The Biosimilar Medicines - Present and Future for Sustainable Health Care"

The National Assembly will host a conference on "The Biosimilar Medicines - Present and Future for Sustainable Health Care", reported BGNES.

The forum, which is under the auspices of the parliamentary Health Commission, will start at 14.30 today in the ''Iztok'' Hall of the National Assembly, the press center of the parliament announced.

The conference is organized by the Bulgarian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (BGFarm) and Medicines for Europe (European Association for Generic and Biosimilar Drugs). Participants in the conference will discuss policies to increase the social benefits of implementing biosimilar medicinal products, their entry into the European market, the pricing and reimbursement of biosimilar medicinal products and their role in the healthcare system.


Representatives of state institutions, professional organizations in the sphere of healthcare, professional and patient organizations, leading Bulgarian medical specialists and experts are also invited to the conference.

Tags: National Assembly, biosimilar, medicines
