MPs to Discuss Today the Updated National Security Strategy

At a regular government meeting, ministers will look at the updated national security strategy, BGNES reported. A draft three-year action plan for the implementation of the National Development Program Bulgaria 2020 in the period 2018-2020 will also be discussed at the meeting.

A point to determine the poverty line for 2018 will be discussed in various forms.

A draft decree approving an additional transfer to the state social security budget for 2017 will be considered.

The agenda of the meeting of the Council of Ministers envisages an annual report on the implementation in 2016 of the concession contracts for the mineral waters - exclusive state property and the concession contract for a protected territory - exclusive state property forming part of the Pirin National Park - "Ski area with center Bansko"