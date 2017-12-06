NIMH: Changing Clouds Today, Maximum Temperatures of 5-10°C

Bulgaria: NIMH: Changing Clouds Today, Maximum Temperatures of 5-10°C

There will be changing clouds today. Before noon, the clouds will be more substantial over the western half of the country, while in the afternoon – over the eastern regions. Rainfall is unlikely, though. There will be moderate to strong wind from west-northwest. Day temperatures will increase, with maximum ones ranging between 5°C and 10°C, in Sofia around 5°C.

The forecast  was presented to FOCUS News Agency by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, clouds
