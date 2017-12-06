NIMH: Changing Clouds Today, Maximum Temperatures of 5-10°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 6, 2017, Wednesday // 09:34| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
There will be changing clouds today. Before noon, the clouds will be more substantial over the western half of the country, while in the afternoon – over the eastern regions. Rainfall is unlikely, though. There will be moderate to strong wind from west-northwest. Day temperatures will increase, with maximum ones ranging between 5°C and 10°C, in Sofia around 5°C.
The forecast was presented to FOCUS News Agency by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
- » 27,000 People were Evacuated in California due to Forest Fires
- » Rapidly Expanding Fire Required an Evacuation of 500 People in California
- » NIMH: Wind to Bring Мore Cold Air
- » Donald Trump Drastically Reduced the Territory of 2 National Monuments
- » The Emergency Situation in Smolyan Remains in Force
- » Yellow Code for Strong Wind in Four Areas
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)