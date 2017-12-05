Bulgaria Will Provide BGN 70 000 Aid to Albania After the Floods

According to Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, aid is being prepared for the Republic of Albania, which is the most seriously injured country after the intensive rainfall on the Balkan Peninsula.

The aid is approximately BGN 70 000. It is provided by the reserves of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Interior and the Bulgarian Red Cross. The aid is about 8 tons and contains tents, blankets, mattresses, sheets, first aid kits and food as well, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The transportation will begin at 8 am tomorrow. The ambition is to provide assistance to the injured population as quickly as possible, two airplane flights will be carried out with the ''Spartan'' transport aircraft of the Bulgarian Air Forces.