This Bulgarian Business School Offers Bitcoin Scholarships

This week the international business school, Varna University of Management (VUM), located in Bulgaria, has announced that ten applicants for the school’s software engineering bachelor’s program will earn bitcoin-based scholarships. Students will be able to choose to receive the scholarship fund for 1000 EUR in the equivalent amount of bitcoins.

Lately, lots of universities are starting to offer bitcoin courses and have begun to accept the decentralized currency for books and tuition. Just recently news.Bitcoin.com reported on the Swiss vocational school Lucerne University accepting bitcoin for tuition. Alongside this, NYU is planning to offer undergraduate courses in cryptocurrencies. Now, this week the Bulgarian-based Varna University of Management plans to provide bitcoin scholarships worth 1000 EUR to ten students who apply for the funding. The bitcoin scholarships will be given to students based on their background, and past achievements.

“[VUM] is pleased to announce that ten applicants for Software Engineering bachelor’s programme will now have the opportunity to earn Bitcoin scholarships, starting from Fall 2018 semester,” explains the Bulgarian school.

We strongly believe that cryptocurrency is an inevitable technical development that will lead to significant innovation in all aspects of our lives — VUM is an innovative and future-oriented university — Endorsing and integrating bitcoin is a rational choice for us. We are always interested in delivering disruptive technologies in our IT and business programmes and cryptocurrency is definitely one of them.

At the moment, VUM plans to integrate bitcoin payments for tuition and accommodation fees, and expects the integration will be finalized soon. Further, the university’s school of computer science is adding modules that cover digital assets and blockchain technology. These additions will be added to VUM’s existing bachelor’s program in software engineering.

“As Varna University of Management will now be the only accredited university to offer scholarships in bitcoins, we believe that we will have a chance to attract some of the brightest students to Varna,” VUM details.

We believe that bitcoin offers a significant opportunity for innovation and development; we would like to see our beloved country using its powerful human capital to become a leader in this digital revolution. This can create an entirely new industry and thousands of new jobs in Varna and all Bulgaria.

VUM joins the growing list of schools adopting bitcoin which includes the University of Cumbria, the University Business School ESMT Berlin, King’s College in New York, the University of Nicosia, and more.

Source: news.Bitcoin.com