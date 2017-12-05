Six were Killed in a Bomb Attack in Pakistan

An explosion from a bomb attached to a motorcycle killed six people in the Pak Myanmar, a Pakistani town located near the Afghan border. This was reported by RIA Novosti, quoted by Focus.

In addition to the six victims, another eight people were hospitalized in the hospital to provide the necessary medical assistance. At this stage no one has taken responsibility for the attack.

