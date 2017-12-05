8 were Killed and 10 Injured in a Minibus Explosion in the Syrian city of Homs

At least 8 people were killed and nearly 10 people were injured in an explosion of a minibus in the Syrian city of Homs, 24chasa reports.

The assassination was carried out in the Akrama neighborhood, where Aulawi - a religious community, a branch of Shiite Islam, to which Syrian President Bashar Assad belongs - also lives. There have been several attacks in the neighborhood, the worst being in October 2014, when 54 people were killed in a suicide attack at school. Among them, there were 47 students under the age of 12.