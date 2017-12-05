Russia Announces 9 US Media as "Foreign Agents"

The list includes : Voice of America, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty (RFE / RL) The TV channel "Present Time", the Tatar-Bashkir Service of "Radio Liberty" (AzatliqRadiosi), "Siberia.Realii", "Idel.Realii", "Factograf", "Kavkaz.Realii", "Krym.Realii" office service, reports BNT.

All media are partially or fully funded by the state. At the end of November, the Russian president promulgated the foreign media law. Moscow argues that it is a defensive measure of Washington's actions. The US authorities have demanded that Russian RT be registered as a "foreign agent" in the United States.