The Bulgarian Red Cross Teaches First Aid to Volunteers of the Bulgarian EU Presidency

On December 6, 7 and 8, 2017, at the National Training Center of the Bulgarian Red Cross in Lozen, 100 volunteers will be trained for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, reports BNT.

And today, on the occasion of the International Volunteer Day, the Bulgarian Youth Red Cross demonstrates the strength of volunteering by rescuing victims of disasters.

Volunteers will be trained to react and what to use in eventual accidents until the arrival of a specialized medical team. The course will be led by experienced experts of the Bulgarian Red Cross.

The volunteers will be among the first representatives of the country with whom the delegates of the Presidency will be in contact during their visit to Bulgaria. The candidates were selected by the Ministry for the Bulgarian Presidency through a competitive procedure in November.