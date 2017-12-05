Tweet by the Polish Prime Minister Hints she is About to be Replaced

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydło has posted a tweet in which it seems that she is saying goodbye, the Associated Press reports, adding that there are rumors in the country that she could be replaced.

Szydło posted the message on Twitter after midnight after a meeting of her Rights and Justice party on government changes. For weeks, it has been rumored that party leader Yaroslav Kaczynski may become the next prime minister, although allegedly the most likely new leader will be Mateusz Morawski, Minister of Development and Finance. She wrote: "In spite of everything, Poland is the most important thing: it is the one that takes care of the family and the values ​​(and which gives) security, which has grown from the foundations of Christian values, tolerant and open, modern and ambitious. my country, an example of Europe and the world, we are the Poles. "

The news of a possible shift of Szydło was published by both pro-government media and media criticizing the Polish government, including the Polish edition of Newsweek. The Gazetteer newspaper reported today, referring to unnamed sources, that Kaczynski has submitted to his party the plans to make Morawski head of the cabinet next week.

Morawski is 49 years old and is praised for the growth of the Polish economy during the two years of rule of law and justice. He is considered one of the most competent and trusted members of the government. Critics of Morawski, however, say that the growth of the economy is largely due to the fiscal discipline of the previous centrist government and growth across Europe, which has improved conditions in many places.

Morawski is a former international banker who ran the operations of Spanish Santander Bank in Poland before "Rights and Justice" took power. During the reign of Morawski as head of the Ministry of Finance and Development, the government took steps to regain control of Poland over the banking sector. This was expressed, for example, in the return of control over one of the largest Pekao banks, which was previously controlled by the Italian bank UniCredit. Rights and Justice has begun to implement a fairly popular social welfare program that provides monthly cash bonuses for families with at least two children, AP reminds.