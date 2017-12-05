Erdogan with a Sharp Warning to Trump about Jerusalem

A possible decision by US President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as an Israeli capital will result in the cessation of diplomatic relations between Israel and Turkey. This was stated by Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reports sega. 

He also warned his American counterpart that the status of Jerusalem was a "red line" for Muslims, which should not be intersected.

"Mr Trump, Jerusalem is a red line for Muslims," ​​Erdogan said directly to Trump in a televised speech. In his words, if such a decision is taken by the administration in Washington, Ankara will convene an extraordinary meeting of the Organization for Islamic Co-operation or even terminate its relations with Israel.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the key issues in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Israel views Jerusalem as the "united and indivisible" capital of the country, and the Palestinians strive to declare its eastern part as the capital of its state.

In June, the US Senate approved a resolution calling on the Washington administration to implement the law passed in 1995 to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem by May 31, 1999.

Donald Trump's predecessors to the presidency have postponed the implementation of the law by stating that the status of the city should be set for negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

In late November at a White House meeting, Trump said it was time to meet Israel's request. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Matisse are against such a decision, they believe that such a move could jeopardize US diplomats and militants in the Middle East and in predominantly Muslim countries, has been sparked by the move to the US diplomatic mission.

